Vans Warped Tour Announces 2025 Return, Falling In Reverse Singer Says “Get Ready To Be Upset”

The Vans Warped Tour is coming back. You’re not surprised, are you? You shouldn’t be surprised. In the past 10 days, two different emo nostalgia festivals have come to Las Vegas. People are ready to relive their MySpace-era pop-punk glory days, so the brand was never going to stay dormant for long. In 2017, Warped Tour organizers announced that 2018 would be the traveling skate-punk carnival’s final year. There were a few Warped pop-up festivals in 2019, and now, after a six-year hiatus, it’s coming back in 2025.

Last week, Warped Tour organizers announced that the festival would return next summer — not as an actual tour, but once again as three different festivals around the country. This time, each Warped Tour weekend will be two days long. It’s coming to Washington, DC 6/14-15, then to Long Beach 7/26-27, and Orlando 11/15-16.

we are so back. presale thurs 10.24 at 9 am pt | 12 pm et @ https://t.co/Sa6H6RgWqY pic.twitter.com/UxupkS9K0c — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) October 17, 2024

Warped Tour organizers haven’t announced a lineup yet, but don’t expect this festival to return to its ’90s roots with Quicksand and L7. Instead, it seems much more likely that this Warped Tour will dig into the festival’s history in big-room emo and metalcore. Consider Ronnie Radke, the trollish frontman of the big-deal metalcore band Falling In Reverse, last seen on this website suing online music critic Anthony Fantano for defamation. Last week, Radke tweeted, “Find it so funny that these people complain if I’m gonna play warped tour when I’m a staple of it. on top of mayhem festival having 23 fucking bands on it and can’t even sell 40% of the venue capacity, and I go do a make up show and do double the amount of tickets on my own. get ready to be upset losers.”

I don’t know what all those words mean, but I get the basic idea. After Radke tweeted that, the official Warped Tour account responded, “Ronald Radke, our king…you dropped this [crown emoji].” So yeah, Falling In Reverse will probably play the new Warped Tour.