Warped Tour Is Coming Back After All

If you missed out on the final edition of the Vans Warped Tour last summer, founder Kevin Lyman had some good news for you on Monday. Though the beloved punk tour folded up its tents after a 24-summer run, Lyman brought some warm-weather joy to Warpers with the news that he’ll be getting the bands back together again next summer for a limited three-city run.

“Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacation dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast,” he wrote.

After nearly a quarter century of sweating it out at the nation’s amphitheaters, Warped called it quits last August and thanked fans for their support over the years with a tweet featuring some of the fest’s truly staggering statistics: 11.5 million tickets sold, 300,000+ miles driven, 1,000+ bands performed, and too many memories to count.

A spokesperson for Warped Tour could not be reached at press time for further information about next summer’s shows.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.