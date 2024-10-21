Elias Rønnenfelt – “Doomsday Childsplay”

Ira Rønnenfelt

New Music October 21, 2024 1:45 PM By Abby Jones

Iceage singer Elias Rønnenfelt will share his debut solo album Heavy Glory this Friday. We’ve heard a good chunk of it already — including singles “Soldier Song,” “Like Lovers Do,” “No One Else,” and “Worm Grew A Spine” — and the Danish artist is giving us one last sample today with “Doomsday Childsplay.”

In contrast to the dark, cold-as-Scandinavia punk he’s made with Iceage, Rønnenfelt has been taking a rootsier singer-songwriter approach with the singles off Heavy Glory, and “Doomsday Childsplay” is no exception. Complete with violin courtesy of Felix Havstad Ziska, it really sees the singer and poet go into a bit of a Nick Cave mode: “The reading of lips from mouths washed in soap/ Spelled out and hindered from weight,” he sings over a gothic folk instrumental. Watch Bill Taylor’s music video for it below.

Heavy Glory is out 10/25 via Escho.

