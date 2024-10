Later this month, Elias Rønnenfelt of Iceage will share his debut solo album Heavy Glory. So far the Danish artist has unveiled “Like Lovers Do,” “No One Else,” and “Worm Grew A Spine,” and now he’s back with the sprawling “Soldier Song.”

“Soldier Song” is a haunting ballad with evocative violins and vocals from Joanne Robertsson. It’s a moving listen; hear it below.

Heavy Glory is out 10/25 via Escho.