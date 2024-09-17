Last month, Iceage’s Elias Rønnenfelt announced his debut solo album Heavy Glory. So far the Danish musician and poet has released the singles “Like Lovers Do” and “No One Else,” and today he’s back with “Worm Grew A Spine.”

“Worm Grew A Spine” shows off Rønnenfelt’s clever, evocative lyricism: “Spilled an omen on the tablecloth that won’t come off in wash/ You rinse, you clean, you bathe, yet not a thing will wet it off,” he drawls. It comes with a music video directed, filmed and edited by Jonas Bang; watch below.

Heavy Glory is out 10/25 via Escho.