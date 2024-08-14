In May, Iceage leader Elias Rønnenfelt released his first solo song, “Like Lovers Do.” Today the Danish musician and poet is announcing his debut album, Heavy Glory, out this fall. The new single “No One Else” is out now with a video directed by Rønnenfelt.

Heavy Glory was recorded in Copenhagen and co-produced by Rønnenfelt and Nis Bysted. Dan Kjær Nielsen of Iceage, Peter Peter, Fauzia, and Joanne Robertson all contributed to the record. Rønnenfelt ends Heavy Glory with covers of Spacemen 3’s “Sound Of Confusion” and Townes Van Zandt’s “No Place To Fall.” Check out “No One Else” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Like Lovers Do”

02 “Another Round”

03 “Doomsday Childsplay”

04 “Close” (Feat. Fauzia)

05 “No One Else”

06 “Stalker”

07 “Worm Grew A Spine”

08 “Soldier Song” (Feat. Joanne Robertson)

09 “Unarmed”

10 “River Of Madeleine”

11 “Sound Of Confusion” (Spaceman 3 cover)

12 “No Place To Fall” (Townes Van Zandt cover)

Heavy Glory is out 10/25 via Escho. Pre-order it here.