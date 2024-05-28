Iceage’s Elias Rønnenfelt Shares Debut Solo Single “Like Lovers Do”

Iceage leader Elias Rønnenfelt has released his debut solo single, “Like Lovers Do.” He co-produced it with Nis Bysted; it was mixed by Andrew Sarlo and has contributions from Iceage drummer Dan Kjær Nielsen.

Iceage’s most recent album was 2021’s Seek Shelter, one of the best of that year. In 2022, the Danish band put out a collection of outtakes and rarities. Last year, Rønnenfelt released a book of poetry called Sunken Heights. And earlier this month, he popped up on a new EP from Dean Blunt and Joanne Robertson.

Check out the video for “Like Lovers Do,” which was directed by Kasper Miz in Milan, below.

“Like Lovers Do” is out now via Escho.