Last we heard from Iceage, the Danish punk-rock group had released their fifth studio album, Seek Shelter, last year. Today, they are announcing a new compilation album called Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, and it’s out September 23 via Mexican Summer. In tandem with the announcement, Iceage are sharing the title track and a video directed by Alex Cantouris.

Comprising non-LP cuts (or, “misfit children,” as singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt says), Shake The Feeling features songs recorded during the band’s last three album cycles: 2014’s Plowing Into The Field Of Love, 2018’s Beyondless (2018), and the aforementioned Seek Shelter. Meanwhile, “Shake The Feeling” was written and recorded during the Beyondless sessions and at the time was left off for being too “happy go lucky.”

As Rønnenfelt explains:

We thought this one to be a little too “nice” and well behaved at the time. I didnʼt want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work Iʼm personally most proud of.

Listen to and watch “Shake The Feeling” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “All The Junk On The Outskirts”
02 “Shake The Feeling”
03 “Sociopath Boogie”
04 “My Mule”
05 “I’ll Keep It With Mine”
06 “Balm Of Gilead”
07 “Broken Hours”
08 “I’m Ready To Make A Baby”
09 “Namouche”
10 “Order Meets Demand”
11 “Lockdown Blues”
12 “Shelter Song” (Acoustic)

TOURDATES:
09/09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *
09/22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
09/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
10/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *
10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
10/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *
10/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
10/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation *
* = co-headline dates with Earth ^ = with Object of Affection & Smirk

Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is out 9/23 via Mexican Summer.

