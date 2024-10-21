Grumpy – “Holding”

Grumpy – “Holding”

New Music October 21, 2024 10:54 AM By Chris DeVille

Wolfed, the highly anticipated new EP from Grumpy, is just days away from release. Early singles “Saltlick” and “Flower” have shown off the group’s genre-melding allure, and today’s new track “Holding” keeps it going. This one pivots to shoegaze bombardment, but Heaven Schmitt’s vocals burst through the noise like bright streaks of neon.

Schmitt’s statement on the track:

I had never seen her cry before. It was so rare that I ever knew exactly what she was feeling. But that day I saw her pain more than I ever had. I watched her cry, over facetime, for a moment then she said she wanted to hang up. Things would’ve had to be pretty bad for her to reach out and let me see her that vulnerable. We don’t communicate much with words. I knew there wasn’t anything I could say to console her. I would’ve given anything to be able to hold her.

When she hung up I wrote this song in about 15 minutes, wishing words were what she wanted, because they were all I could offer from so far away.

Watch the Schmitt-directed “Holding” video below.

Wolfed is out 10/25 on Bayonet.

