Meet Grumpy, the newest signees to Bayonet Records. The New York-based project is helmed by Heaven Schmitt and has Schmitt’s ex girlfriends on bass and keyboard, plus their ex-husband on drums (nothing has happened — yet — with the guitarist). Today, the band is announcing their new EP Wolfed and their signing to Bayonet. The compelling, eccentric lead single “Saltlick” is out now.

“Peanuts roll around around the bottom of my tote bag slowly creating a mess that is insignificant and mood destroying,” Schmitt explained of the tune. “I plot out an outfit that my ex-husband would hate; diabolical and flamboyant. I’m loose and uncontained, I’m slowly breaking into smaller peanut pieces, I’m salty and my phone is about to die.”

Grumpy released their debut album Loser in 2020. About making that record, Schmitt said they “passed off too many decisions, telling myself that I didn’t know how to do this. I resolved to, from then on, only release music that truly sounded like me. It took me a few years but in that time I learned how to speak up, produce and trust myself. Now, everything I make feels so much more like a reflection of who I am. Not only am I having so much more fun with this EP, but in taking the reins on the production I’ve emerged with a much greater confidence in myself as an artist.”

Check out the video for “Saltlick” below, made by Schmitt and Neil Shukla.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Saltlick”

02 “Flower”

03 “Protein”

04 “Beach Towel”

05 “Holding”

06 “Mandarin Allemande”

Wolfed is out 10/25 on Bayonet.