Hear Eddie And Alex Van Halen’s Final Song From New Brothers Audiobook

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Alex Van Halen publishes his memoir, Brothers, about his relationship with his late brother, guitarist Eddie Van Halen. To celebrate, the drummer has released the full six-minute version of “Unfinished,” the final song he and Eddie wrote and recorded together.

Last week, Alex talked with Rolling Stone for his first interview since Eddie’s passing in 2020. In the chat, he said there are lots of unreleased Van Halen songs but very few are finished and even fewer have vocals. He mentioned he’d reached out to OpenAI about “the patterns of how Edward would have played something” to help create new guitar solos. He also has a singer in mind for it: “Ideally, it’d be Robert Plant,” he said. “You’re gonna think I’m out of my fucking mind. But when conditions are right, things will manifest.”

Hear “Unfinished” below.