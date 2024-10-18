The Black Keys Announce “America Loves Crypto” Concert

It’s been a rough year for the Black Keys. Ohio Players, their attempt to recapture their Brothers/El Camino-era moment of mainstream penetration, topped out at #26 — the lowest chart peak for one of their albums since 2006 and their first that failed to crack the top 10 since 2008. They canceled their whole arena tour and fired their management. Now they’re playing something called the America Loves Crypto Tour.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band announced on Instagram that next Friday, Oct. 25, they’ll play an America Loves Crypto event in their hometown of Akron at the Akron Civic Theatre. It appears to be an event geared around getting out the vote for cryptocurrency-friendly candidates? (UPDATE: I’m told the crypto movement is putting in work to unseat Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, a crypto critic, so this event might actually help deliver the Senate to the Republicans?) According to the page where you can RSVP to attend, “There will be complimentary food and drink for attendees. Doors open at 5PM and this event is on a first come first serve basis.” Comments are turned off on the band’s Instagram post announcing this gig.

Previous stops on the America Loves Crypto Tour have featured the Chainsmokers, Lauv, Big Sean, Jessie Murph, 070 Shake, and Pitchfork darlings Black Pumas.

Presumably the band is being paid in dollars for this.