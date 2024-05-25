The Black Keys Quietly Cancel Entire North American Arena Tour

Last month, the Black Keys shared Ohio Players, their 12th studio album. The rock band was slated to start a North American arena tour in September, but the run has been canceled.

All of the dates have disappeared from the Black Keys’ website, aside from a performance at a NASCAR race. Ticketmaster also has the tour dates listed as canceled. Fans are speculating the cancelation is due to low ticket sales, but it’s unconfirmed and the band has not commented or announced the cancelation. The Black Keys have even limited comments on their most recent Instagram post as fans demand an explanation. Stereogum has reached out to the band for comment.

The band just performed on The Voice earlier this week.