The Black Keys – “This Is Nowhere”

New Music March 8, 2024 12:06 AM By Chris DeVille

The Black Keys are nearing the release of Ohio Players, the new album they’re billing as a party record. So far the Akron duo have shared “Beautiful People (Stay High)” and “I Forgot To Be Your Lover.” Today they’re releasing the album’s opening track.

“This Is Nowhere” is a midtempo groove overflowing with bright melodies and sparkling sounds. The Keys wrote it with Beck, and you can hear his involvement loud and clear, especially in some of Dan Auerbach’s catchy, rapid-fire lyrical outbursts. Listen below.

Ohio Players is out 4/5 via Nonesuch/Warner.

