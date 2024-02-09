The Black Keys – “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” (William Bell & Booker T. Jones Cover)

The Black Keys – “I Forgot To Be Your Lover” (William Bell & Booker T. Jones Cover)

New Music February 9, 2024 9:39 AM By Chris DeVille

The Black Keys are billing their new album Ohio Players as a party record, and lead single “Beautiful People (Stay High)” bore that out. The album’s second single is not so upbeat, but it is quite good. The Keys have covered William Bell’s “I Forgot To Be Your Lover,” co-written by Bell and Booker T. Jones, which later became the basis for Billy Idol’s “To Be A Lover.” Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s version pushes the soulful sound of Bell’s original into blearier, grainier, more dramatic territory. Hear it below along with its antecedents.

Ohio Players is out 4/5 on Nonesuch/Warner.

