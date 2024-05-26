The Black Keys Share Statement On Canceled Arena Tour, Say Shows Will Be Rescheduled In More Intimate Venues

The Black Keys recently quietly canceled their entire North American arena tour in support of their latest album Ohio Players, which came out back in April. Most speculated that the cancelation was due to low ticket sales, and while they didn’t come out and say as much, the band announced in a statement today that they would be rebooking the tour in more intimate venues.

“The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well,” the Black Keys posted to their social media account. “Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.”

The statement continues:

Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.



Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.

The Black Keys’ North American arena tour was previously scheduled to kick off in September and run through November.