The Black Keys Part With Managers After Botched Arena Tour

Last month, the Black Keys’ entire North American arena tour was canceled without explanation before the duo eventually acknowledged the shows would be rescheduled in smaller venues. Speculating the change was a result of dismal ticket sales, fans shared screenshots of widely unsold ticket inventory at unexpectedly high prices. Now the band has parted with its high-powered managers.

An article in The New York Times about recent high-profile tour cancellations (see also: Jennifer Lopez) revealed that the Black Keys parted ways with Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. A representative for Azoff told Billboard it was an “amicable parting.” The Black Keys have not responded to any requests for comments thus far.

Azoff, the chairman of Full Stop Management, is a notoriously combative industry powerhouse who has shepherded the careers of the Eagles, Van Halen, Steely Dan, and other legendary rock acts. He previously served as CEO of Ticketmaster.