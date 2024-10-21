Darkside Share “Graucha Max,” Announce First US Tour In 11 Years
We know Darkside like to take their time with things. The duo of electronic producer Nicolás Jaar and jazz guitarist Dave Harrington shared their sophomore album Spiral in 2021, eight years after their cult favorite debut Psychic. Today, Darkside are back: They’re now a trio with drummer Tlacael Esparza, they have a new single out cleverly titled “Graucha Max,” and they’re going on their first US tour in 11 years.
“Graucha Max,” Darkside’s first song as a trio, sounds like if you put a good blues rock jam in a blender. It’s both melodic and unsettling, and puts Esparza’s drumming under the spotlight. The US leg of Darkside’s tour will commence in Chicago in March 2025, and you can find tickets here. See full dates and listen to “Groucha Max” below.
TOUR DATES:
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTOR
03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom