Darkside Share “Graucha Max,” Announce First US Tour In 11 Years

We know Darkside like to take their time with things. The duo of electronic producer Nicolás Jaar and jazz guitarist Dave Harrington shared their sophomore album Spiral in 2021, eight years after their cult favorite debut Psychic. Today, Darkside are back: They’re now a trio with drummer Tlacael Esparza, they have a new single out cleverly titled “Graucha Max,” and they’re going on their first US tour in 11 years.

“Graucha Max,” Darkside’s first song as a trio, sounds like if you put a good blues rock jam in a blender. It’s both melodic and unsettling, and puts Esparza’s drumming under the spotlight. The US leg of Darkside’s tour will commence in Chicago in March 2025, and you can find tickets here. See full dates and listen to “Groucha Max” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTOR

03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom