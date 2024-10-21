Early Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno Dead At 66

Paul Di’Anno, the lead singer for heavy metal icons Iron Maiden on their first two albums, has died, Variety reports. No cause of death has been reported, but Di’Anno, born Paul Andrews, has struggled with his health in recent years. He was 66.!–more–>

After guitarist Steve Harris formed Maiden on Christmas 1975, Di’Anno joined the band in 1978 and was the vocalist on their first two albums, 1980’s Iron Maiden and 1981’s Killers, both of which placed highly in our ranking of the band’s catalog. In that feature, Adrian Begrand wrote, “Di’Anno was always most at home when singing the band’s more abrasive material, and ‘Running Free’ is his defining moment as a metal singer.”

Di’Anno was dismissed from the band due to his excessive drug use in 1981 and replaced by Bruce Dickinson. In subsequent years, Di’Anno released lots of music as a solo artist and with the bands Gogmagog, Di’Anno’s Battlezone, Killers, Rockfellas, and Warhorse. Last month he released The Book Of The Beast, a compilation featuring highlights from his post-Maiden work.

A statement from Di’Anno’s record label, Conquest Music, reads as follows:

On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances. Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden. Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.

Iron Maiden also shared a statement:

We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world. “It’s just so sad he’s gone,” comments Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.” We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul’s family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul.

Below, hear some of Di’Anno’s music with Iron Maiden.