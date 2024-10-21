Polo G Arrested For Felony Gun Possession

On Saturday (Oct. 19), Polo G was arrested for felony gun possession after he was pulled over for speeding in the San Fernando Valley. The cops searched his vehicle and discovered a loaded pistol.

The Chicago rapper born Taurus Bartlett was arrested last year along with his brother in an LAPD raid and charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. Earlier this year, Polo G was arrested for gun possession in New York City after leaving the weapon in a hotel room.

The 25-year-old’s tour is slated to begin on Thursday (Oct. 24) in Denver to celebrate his August album Hood Poet.