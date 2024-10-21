Amyl And The Sniffers Share “Jerkin” With 18+ Music Video

Amyl And The Sniffers’ new album Cartoon Darkness arrives this Friday. The Aussie punks have shared a few singles so far, including “U Should Not Be Doing That,” “Chewing Gum,” and “Big Dreams.” Today, we’re getting what’ll presumably be the final single, “Jerkin,” which arrives with a NSFW video.

The band’s Amy Taylor explains of the tongue-in-cheek track:

It’s good to express your anger when someone’s been pissing you off and it’s good to have humor in life, especially as a woman, when you’re meant to just passively say ‘everything’s good’ to keep everyone else comfortable. The best part about this song is that a squirter can be anybody’s genitals. I wanted to write a song to big-up “the self” while putting down the “other” because sometimes, even if it’s just for a small window, that’s the best way to laugh something off and empower yourself. World’s pissing me off and breaking my heart more than ever right now, might as well poke it back. It’s pointless but it’s cathartic.

The uncensored version of John Angus Stewart’s “Jerkin” video is only available to watch here, but you can see a slightly less explicit version of it below.

Cartoon Darkness is out 10/25 via B2B Records/Virgin Music Group.