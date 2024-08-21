Back in May, Amyl And The Sniffers shared a pair of singles called “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts.” Today, they’ve announced a new album called Cartoon Darkness, the follow-up to 2021’s Comfort To Me. Out in October, it’ll include “U Should Not Be Doing That” as well as the latest single “Chewing Gum.”

Amyl And The Sniffers recorded Cartoon Darkness with producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles earlier this year. “Chewing Gum” has a great, mid-tempo guitar groove, though the band’s punk roots come through in vocalist Amy Taylor’s delivery. “Life is short, life is fun, and I’m young and so dumb/ I’m stuck on you just like a chewing gum,” she snarls. She explains:

The adversity of life is desire never fulfilled. Doing the dishes cleaning, but never the one eating the meal, so close but it’s never enough, and trying to celebrate the ignorance of youth despite it being robbed away, so choosing ignorance, choosing to be dumb and choosing love, despite everything, choosing bad decisions for love, for life, because it is short, or is it long? Surrendering to joy, surrendering to being a vision, in your own power, because making decisions based on emotion rather than logic is liberating, and despite the external inferno, you walk away unscathed, through flames, burnt but only superficially, unstopped, unaffected, unhuman. Life is work, life is not free, we can never work enough because the end goal doesn’t exist, so all we can do is choose to be wrong.

Watch the video for “Chewing Gum” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jerkin”

02 “Chewing Gum”

03 “Tiny Bikini”

04 “Big Dreams”

05 “It’s Mine”

06 “Motorbike Song”

07 “Doing in Me Head”

08 “Pigs”

09 “Bailing on Me”

10 “U Should Not Be Doing That”

11 “D0 It Do It”

12 “Going Somewhere”

12 “Me And The Girls”

Cartoon Darkness is out 10/25 via B2B/Virgin.