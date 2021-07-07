Amyl And The Sniffers – “Guided By Angels”

Australian punks Amyl And The Sniffers have announced Comfort To Me, the follow-up to the self-titled debut that put them on the map in 2019. That record was applauded for its high-energy, eccentric anthems, and this new single out today, “Guided By Angels,” shows that the band is about to churn out some more exhilarating material.

For a group that’s known for their live performance, they were forced to really sit with the songs and focus more on the craft because of the pandemic. “The nihilistic, live in the moment, positivity and panel beater rock-meets-shed show punk was still there, but it was better,” said vocalist Amy Taylor. “The whole thing was less spontaneous and more darkly considered.”

Listen to “Guided By Angels” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Guided By Angels”

02 “Freaks To The Front”

03 “Choices”

04 “Security”

05 “Hertz”

06 “No More Tears”

07 “Maggot”

08 “Capital”

09 “Don’t Fence Me In”

10 “Knifey”

11 “Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me)”

12 “Laughing”

13 “Snakes”

Comfort To Me is out 9/10 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.