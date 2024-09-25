Cartoon Darkness is about a month away, and Amyl And The Sniffers are being generous with the previews. The Melbourne rockers have already shared “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Chewing Gum” (as well as the non-album track “Facts“), and today they’ve got another one for us. With its almost Morricone-like feel, “Big Dreams” is sparser and more melodic than your average Sniffers track for much of the runtime, but it maintains the band’s usual rough edges throughout and beefs up its sound at the end.

Singer Amy Taylor shared this statement on the track and its cool one-shot video by PHC Films:

I am writing this before “Big Dreams” comes out, and I am actually a bit nervous that it’s a single, because it’s so different from a lot of people’s expectations of us. This song was written because a lot of people in my life are struggling financially, and it’s really hard to make your dreams come true when you’re trying to get by day-to-day. But when I think of my friends doing what they love, and I see how good they are at it, I just know they’ve never been dull, they’ve always been lit, and there’s nothing that will break that or take it away from them. The video we shot in the desert, it was the first clip we shot for this album, and it was fun as hell.

Watch below.

Cartoon Darkness is out 10/25 via B2B Records/Virgin Music Group.