Cruel World Announces 2025 Lineup With New Order, Nick Cave, & A ‘Til Tuesday Reunion

The Cruel World festival will once again bring giants of post-punk, new wave, and goth to Southern California next spring. Taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 17, the 2025 edition of the fest will be headlined by no less than New Order and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Aimee Mann’s ’80s new wave band ‘Til Tuesday will reunite for their first show in 33 years (it’s billed as their first show with the original lineup in 35 years), while the Cult’s Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy will revive the previous version of the band, Death Cult, for one show only. Also on deck: The Go-Go’s, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Garbage, Madness, She Wants Revenge, Alison Moyet, Buzzcocks, Nation Of Language, Chelsea Wolfe, Stereo MC’s, and more.

A ticket presale begins here starting this Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. PT. Registration for the presale begins now. People who’ve attended prior Cruel World fests have access to a presale one day earlier, beginning Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. PT.