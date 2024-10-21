Slint’s David Pajo remains one of indie rock’s greatest for-hire guitar heroes. Next year, for instance, Pajo will fill in for the late Andy Gill on Gang Of Four’s North American farewell tour. But Pajo also continues to make his own music under his Papa M alias.

Earlier this year, Mike Watt and Papa M covered each other on a split 7″. Next month, Pajo will release Ballads Of Harry Houdini, his first new Papa M album in six years. We’ve already posted lead single “Ode To Mark White,” and now Pajo’s got another one for us. The new Papa M track is “People’s Free Food Program,” a relatively upbeat instrumental that lasts nearly six minutes. It’s got plenty of David Pajo’s idiosyncratic guitar fireworks, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://papa-m.bandcamp.com/album/ballads-of-harry-houdini">Ballads of Harry Houdini by Papa M</a>

Ballads Of Harry Houdini is out 11/22 on Drag City.