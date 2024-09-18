Papa M – “Ode To Mark White”

New Music September 17, 2024 8:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Papa M – “Ode To Mark White”

New Music September 17, 2024 8:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Dua Lipa released the hit “Houdini,” and then Eminem unleashed his own “Houdini” in May. Now, the iconic escape artist is namechecked in the title of Papa M’s new album, Ballads Of Harry Houdini. The lead single “Ode To Mark White” is out now.

Ballads Of Harry Houdini is David Pajo’s first album since 2018’s A Broke Moon Rises. The record — which Pajo recorded and mastered himself — arrives on Nov. 22, and he’ll also be opening for the Hard Quartet’s show at LA’s Belasco on Oct. 10. Hear “Ode To Mark White” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Thank You For Talking To Me (When I Was Fat)”
02 “Ode To Mark White”
03 “People’s Free Food Program”
04 “Barfighter”
05 “Rainbow Of Gloom”
06 “Devil Tongue”

Ballads Of Harry Houdini is out 11/22 on Drag City.

Daniel Bergeron

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morrissey Says Johnny Marr Has Acquired The Smiths Trademark, Can Replace Him As Band’s Vocalist

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Broke Out His Most Played Song After Six Years, Trolling John Mellencamp Who Covered It During Lead-In Set

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Show Ends In Fight, Perry Farrell’s Wife Offers Explanation

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest