Last year, Dua Lipa released the hit “Houdini,” and then Eminem unleashed his own “Houdini” in May. Now, the iconic escape artist is namechecked in the title of Papa M’s new album, Ballads Of Harry Houdini. The lead single “Ode To Mark White” is out now.

Ballads Of Harry Houdini is David Pajo’s first album since 2018’s A Broke Moon Rises. The record — which Pajo recorded and mastered himself — arrives on Nov. 22, and he’ll also be opening for the Hard Quartet’s show at LA’s Belasco on Oct. 10. Hear “Ode To Mark White” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thank You For Talking To Me (When I Was Fat)”

02 “Ode To Mark White”

03 “People’s Free Food Program”

04 “Barfighter”

05 “Rainbow Of Gloom”

06 “Devil Tongue”

Ballads Of Harry Houdini is out 11/22 on Drag City.