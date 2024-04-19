Hear Mike Watt And David Pajo (Papa M) Cover Each Other On New Split 7”

Last year, Mike Watt — of Minutemen fame, though he’s also a part of the reunited lineup of Porno For Pyros amongst other bands — has a “one-for-one” series, where he and a friend cover each other’s songs for a 7″. Last year he teamed up with the Big Boys guitarist Tim Kerr. Now, he’s joined forces with David Pajo, who’s best known for his roles in Slint and Tortoise.

For the split, Watt takes on “Long May You Burn” from Papa M’s 2003 EP Four. Pajo performs his rendition of “Fireman Hurley” from Watt’s 1997 punk rock opera Contemplating The Engine Room. Stream it below.