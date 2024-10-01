Gang Of Four Announce Farewell North American Tour

UK post-punk originators Gang Of Four have broken up and reunited many times over the years, and now they’re about to hang it up again. In the band’s last incarnation, guitarist Andy Gill was the only remaining original member in Gang Of Four, and that version of the band released a few albums before Gill passed away in 2020. Now, two of Gill’s old bandmates have announced a North American farewell tour, which will also celebrate the 45th anniversary of the group’s classic 1979 debut album Entertainment!

On the upcoming North American tour, original singer Jon King and drummer Hugh Burnham join forces with Slint legend and axe-for-hire David Pajo, who’s been playing with them since 2022. The band will play Entertainment! in full every night, and they’ll follow it with a second set of hits and fan favorites. Supposedly, this will be their final North American tour. Here’s what they say about it:

2025 will be the 45th anniversary of the release of Entertainment! in the US and will be our final year as a band. It’s been wonderful, but all things must end. We want to go out with a bang and celebrate with our fans and friends. So, on what will be our last US tour, we’ll play two sets at each show: Entertainment! from start to finish in the first, and the best of the rest in the second. Come and join in, it’ll be a blast!

Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/20 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

4/22 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

4/23 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

4/24 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

4/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/27 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

5/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

5/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/05 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

5/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

5/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

5/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

5/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/12 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

5/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

5/15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

5/16 – Grand Junction, MO @ Mesa Theater

5/18 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

5/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

5/21 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

5/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

5/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

5/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

5/29 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box