Singer-songwriter Olivia O. has been on tour supporting Drop Nineteens ahead of the imminent release of her sophomore album No Bones, Sickly Sweet. She’s been playing some new tracks at these shows, including the singles “Rejection,” “One Hit Wonder,” and “Hole,” and another song called “Hurt Me.” The studio version of “Hurt Me” is out now.

Like all of No Bones, Sickly Sweet, “Hurt Me” was written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by Olivia O. “Hurt Me” begins as a creepy slowcore tune that grows into a wash of unfettered noise as she repeats “you hurt me” over and over like a nagging guilty conscience. Listen below.

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is out 11/1 via Amateur.