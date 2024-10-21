Olivia O. – “Hurt Me”

New Music October 21, 2024 11:05 AM By Abby Jones

Olivia O. – “Hurt Me”

New Music October 21, 2024 11:05 AM By Abby Jones

Singer-songwriter Olivia O. has been on tour supporting Drop Nineteens ahead of the imminent release of her sophomore album No Bones, Sickly Sweet. She’s been playing some new tracks at these shows, including the singles “Rejection,” “One Hit Wonder,” and “Hole,” and another song called “Hurt Me.” The studio version of “Hurt Me” is out now.

Like all of No Bones, Sickly Sweet, “Hurt Me” was written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by Olivia O. “Hurt Me” begins as a creepy slowcore tune that grows into a wash of unfettered noise as she repeats “you hurt me” over and over like a nagging guilty conscience. Listen below.

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is out 11/1 via Amateur.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Foreigner Drummer Won’t Attend Rock Hall Induction, Reportedly Because Wife Not Invited To Walk Red Carpet

4 days ago 0

The Black Keys Announce “America Loves Crypto” Concert

3 days ago 0

Everything That Happened At The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest