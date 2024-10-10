Olivia O. – “Rejection”

Olivia O. – “Rejection”

Next month, Olivia O. will unveil her sophomore effort No Bones, Sickly Sweet. So far the indie musician has released “One Hit Wonder” and “Hole,” and now she’s back with “Rejection.”

Osby warned that “Rejection” is for “all the people who like to cry and be sad” (as per her Instagram). The tune is a stripped-down reflection on feeling perpetually crestfallen: “Find friends/ In strangers eyes/ I say I’m sorry/ I don’t know why,” she confesses over acoustic guitar, ghostly backing vocals making the song even more evocative. Listen below.

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is out 11/1 via Amateur.

