Olivia Osby has been in Lowertown since 2018, recently debuted her new project Child Star with Sean Henry, and makes music as Olivia O. Today, she’s announcing her sophomore solo album No Bones, Sickly Sweet. The bewitchingly off-kilter lead single “One Hit Wonder” is out now.

“’One Hit Wonder’ is a song of self-deprecation and ‘what if’s’ and the schadenfreude instinct inside all of us,” Osby explained. “I wrote this song during a period of extreme disgust with myself as well as regret and compulsive obsession over choices I had made in the past.”

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is nearly entirely written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Osby. About it, she said, “There’s a weird power you have in that one moment of destroying yourself, where it’s all on your own terms. Most people are scared to risk destruction, and they’ll do anything to have self-preservation, even if it’s at the cost of being their true selves.”

This darkness is palpable on “One Hit Wonder.” Still, the mix of scrappy guitars and Osby’s deadpan delivery is as magnetic as it is gloomy. Hear for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Little Bug”

02 “One Hit Wonder”

03 “My”

04 “Hole”

05 “Roof Song”

06 “Rejection”

07 “Betty”

08 “Hurt Me”

09 “Favorites”

10 “Ballad Of The Bullheaded Man”

11 “Walking The Tightrope”

12 “it’s easy”

TOUR DATES:

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

10/20 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse *

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

* supporting Drop Nineteens

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is out 11/1.