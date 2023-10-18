Lowertown – “Root Canal”

Lowertown – “Root Canal”

Later this month, Lowertown are releasing a new EP called Skin Of My Teeth, and they’ve already shared “Bline” from it. Today, the duo is back with another new song from it, “Root Canal.”

Olivia Osby explains: “[It] was written from a point of reflection after having recently left a very toxic relationship. The person I had been dating was very manipulative and jealous and would jump on any opportunity to put me down. They got a lot of enjoyment from my failures and would get extremely upset when anything in my life would start to go well.”

Listen below.

The Skin Of My Teeth EP is out 10/27.

