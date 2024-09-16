Olivia O from Lowertown and Child Star announced her new solo album No Bones, Sickly Sweet last month with the release of “One Hit Wonder.” She’s got another new track out today, an engaging lo-fi indie-pop tune called “Hole.” It’s full of restless energy and led by an incessantly catchy hook: “I’d rather roll over into a hole in the ground than let you touch me now.” Per Olivia Osby, “It’s that sad, sickening feeling in your chest that it’s over and u have no longer have an attraction to someone you used to love, thinking of them turns your stomach clenches and turns, and the memories together have become tainted like fresh milk gone sour.” Watch the video below.

No Bones, Sickly Sweet is out 11/1 via Amateur.