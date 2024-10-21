Oasis Announce Richard Ashcroft As Reunion Tour Opener, Cast Also Rumored

Next year, the formerly feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will return for a massively hyped-up Oasis reunion tour. Rumors about that tour, including its opening acts, have abounded. When the Oasis reunion tour comes to North America, we know that Cage The Elephant are on support-act duty, but there’s been a lot more speculation about the band’s UK shows. When people floated the idea of Fontaines D.C. touring with Oasis, for example, Liam Gallagher shut that idea down: “Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES. They look like a shit EMF.” Instead of bringing out an up-and-coming band, it now appears that Oasis’ UK tour will go hard on ’90s Britpop nostalgia.

The Guardian reports that Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of the Verve, will join Oasis on all of their UK and Ireland reunion dates. Ashcroft has been tight with the Gallagher brothers for many years. Oasis opened for the Verve in 1993, before the release of their debut album Definitely Maybe. Later on, the Verve opened for Oasis. In their (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? liner notes, Oasis dedicated their song “Cast No Shadow” to “the genius of Richard Ashcroft.” Here’s what Ashcroft has to say about the gig in a statement:

As a fan from day one I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced. I can say with no exaggeration that the songwriting talent of Noel and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work. It was the perfection of “Live Forever” that forced me to try and write my own. They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real, and I will always remember those days with joy. Now it’s time to create more memories, and I’m ready to bring it. See you next summer. Music is power.

Richard Ashcroft will play a big show of his own in the UK next summer. Ashcroft recently announced plans to headline Oxfordshire’s 10,000-capacity outdoor venue Blenheim Palace. The show goes down 6/19, with the Lightning Seeds and the Zutons opening. Meanwhile, Cast, the ’90s Britpoppers responsible for hits like “Walkaway” and “Alright,” are also rumored to be opening Oasis’ UK shows, and Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm those rumors with a couple of tweets earlier this month: “Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x… Cast the 1 n only Richard ashcoft and us shit cunts that’s worth 98 grands worth of any bumblebees not so hard earned cash”

Just spoke to the CHEF here it is OASIS RICHARD ASHCROFT CAST you are welcome see you nxt year I’m of to to identify as a massive cunt LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2024