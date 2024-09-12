Liam Gallagher And Fontaines D.C. Trade Insults Amid Speculation About Oasis Reunion Tour Openers

The Oasis reunion tour is imminent, and now, the question on everyone’s lips is: Who will open for them? “Everyone” excludes the members of Fontaines D.C., I suppose. But that’s OK. Liam Gallagher doesn’t want them anyway.

In a recent interview, a couple of the Fontaines D.C. guys — who definitely meet Gallagher’s criteria of an “established act” — were asked how excited they were for the Oasis reunion. “Couldn’t really give a shit, to be honest,” Carlos O’Connell said. Correlation does not imply causation, but when a fan on X suggested Oasis recruit the Irish post-punks to open for their UK and Ireland tour dates, Gallagher shot the idea down. “Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES,” he wrote in response. “They look like a shit EMF.” I’m pretty sure he’s talking about the ’90s dance-rock band behind “Unbelievable,” but it’d be funny if he was comparing Fontaines to an ugly electromagnetic field.

But devout Fontaines D.C. fans should not dismiss the entire Gallagher family over this; Liam says they’re his son Gene’s favorite band. See the relevant tweets below.

Fuck them little spunkbubbles I’ve seen better dressed ROADIES — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024

They look like a shit EMF — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 12, 2024