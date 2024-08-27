Oasis Announce 2025 Reunion Shows

It’s really happening innit? Oasis are reuniting next year for their first concerts since 2009 — or at least the two members of Oasis everybody knows. One of several social posts from the band confirming the news reads as follows:

The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.

For years, Liam Gallagher has been publicly advocating for an Oasis reunion, and his older brother Noel has refused. In February, we got the latest instance of that cycle, and as recently as April, Liam was denying that anything was in the works, telling the world to move on.

But reports started circulating over the weekend that the perpetually feuding brothers had buried the hatchet and would take the stage together next year at UK venues including Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s venerable Wembley Stadium. Identical teasers were posted on Liam, Noel, and Oasis’ social accounts pointing toward an announcement today, and the same graphic appeared onscreen ahead of Liam’s performance at Reading on Sunday. And now comes the official announcement: The Gallagher brothers will tour as Oasis in the UK and Ireland next summer. A press release indicates, “Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.” 👀

Monday, the not-always-reliable tabloid The Sun reported that Liam and Noel would be the only members involved in the reunion, with Noel’s band the High Flying Birds backing up the Gallaghers rather than the old Oasis crew, which would suck for the other members because Oasis are reportedly raking in £400 million for these gigs. Today’s announcement doesn’t specify who else is playing with Liam and Noel, but co-founding guitarist Paul Arthurs aka Bonehead commented on one of the band’s Instagram posts with two heart emojis, so either he is involved or has gotten over it.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale this Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, Gigs And Tours, and See Tickets. Tickets for the Dublin shows go on sale that same day at 8 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park