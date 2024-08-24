Oasis Rumored For UK Reunion Shows, Liam Gallagher Fuels Speculation At Leeds

In February, Liam Gallagher said Noel Gallagher turned down a Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour. When there were rumors of an Oasis reunion in April, Liam shut them down: “I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health.” However, the reunion rumors have returned, and Liam seems to be fueling the speculation.

At Leeds on Friday, Liam performed the setlist he played on his solo Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour. Before the Noel-led song “Half The World Away,” he said, “It is very interesting init? It is a very interesting situation we’ve found ourselves in.” He also dedicated that track to Noel at Sheffield Utilita Arena in June, calling him “my little brother, who is still playing hard to get…”

According to The Times, industry insiders are saying an Oasis tour will happen next summer at Manchester’s Heaton Park and London’s Wembley Stadium. Their last performance was at the V Festival in Stafford on Aug. 22, 2009. When a Twitter user replied to a tweet about that article complaining about Heaton Park, Liam replied, “See you down the front big fanny.”