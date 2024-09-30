Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates

It’s happening. Last month, Oasis announced a run of 2025 reunion shows in the UK and Ireland, and people got very excited. For the past week or so, Oasis have been stoking rumors that they’ll also head over to North America next year, and those reports have now been confirmed. The reunited Britpop giants will play a run of stadium shows in a few North American cities next month. There’s been tons of speculation about who will open the UK Oasis shows, and we still don’t have an answer for those questions. But we do know who will open for Oasis in North America, and it’s Cage The Elephant.

Right now, Oasis have only announced five North American tour dates — all stadium gigs, all with Cage The Elephant opening. In August of next year, right after their initial run of UK and Ireland dates ends, Oasis will play big shows in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. According to NME, the band is also planning a series of shows that haven’t been announced yet, including a Boston gig and dates in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.

Oasis will not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model for these North American shows “to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.” Below, check out all the Oasis shows that have been announced to date and their management’s statement about the Ticketmaster situation.

TOUR DATES:

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

8/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *

8/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

8/31 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

9/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium *

9/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros *

9/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

9/28 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium