After staying away from music for a while, Flying Lotus recently released his tracks “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann.” But FlyLo’s music isn’t keeping him away from his cinematic endeavors. In 2017, Flying Lotus made his directorial debut with the bugged-out body horror feature Kuso. FlyLo also directed a segment of the 2019 horror anthology V/H/S/99, and his next movie is on the way. Two years ago, Flying Lotus announced that Baby Driver star Eiza González and Breaking Bad great Aaron Paul would star in his sci-fi film Ash. (They’re replacing Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the film’s original leads.) Now, the Ash trailer is out.

Ash is coming out next year. First, the movie will arrive in theaters through RLJE Films, the niche distributor responsible for gnarly genre fare like Mandy and Bone Tomawhawk. After that, Ash will be available on Shudder, the horror-centric streaming service. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

The minute-long looks about as trippy and intense as you’d imagine. We should also be making a bigger deal out of the fact that the cast includes motherfucking Iko Uwais from The Raid, one of the all-time great screen fighters. In the teaser, we see him punching and kicking someone, and that’s enough for me right there. Check out the teaser below.