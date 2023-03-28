Last summer we got word that Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt would star in Ash, the new sci-fi movie from super-producer-turned-film-auteur Flying Lotus. Now the film — the follow-up to FlyLo’s 2017 directorial debut, the psychedelic horror movie Kuso — has two entirely different stars attached. As Deadline reports, Eiza González of Baby Driver and Ambulance and Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad and Westworld have taken over as the stars of Ash.

Deadline describes the plot like so: “Gonzalez will play a woman who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. She must decide whether she can trust the man (Paul) sent to rescue her.” Production is set to begin in New Zealand in May. FlyLo is also composing the score, naturally. He shared the following statement: “We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say… We ’bout to kill this shit.”