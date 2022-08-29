Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tessa Thompson Cast In Flying Lotus’ Ash

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken

News August 29, 2022 1:24 PM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, we got word that Flying Lotus was working on his second feature, a sci-fi horror film called Ash. That’s still moving forward and, as Variety reports, it’s attracted some big-name talent. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson will star in the movie. Here’s how Variety describes their roles:

Thompson plays a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her. But as their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is.

Ash is now set to start production in New Zealand next year. Flying Lotus will also compose an original score.

Flying Lotus’ first film was Kuso, which came out in 2017. He also directed a segment in the anthology film V/H/S/99, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

