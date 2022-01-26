Flying Lotus Working On Second Feature Film Ash

Back in 2017, Flying Lotus directed the psychedelic horror anthology film Kuso. Now, as Deadline reports, Flying Lotus is working on his second feature, a sci-fi horror film called Ash. Per the plot summary, the film “watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events.”

“I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space,” Flying Lotus said in regards to his next project. “And I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.” FlyLo will direct and compose the score, and the screenplay was written by Jonni Remmler. Production will begin this summer.

Last year, Flying Lotus did the score for the Netflix anime series Yasuke. His most recent album is 2019’s Flamagra.

