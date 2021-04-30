Stream Flying Lotus’ Yasuke Soundtrack
Netflix’s new anime series Yasuke, created by LeSean Thomas, stars LaKeith Stanfield as the titular protagonist, a Black samurai based loosely on a real historical figure who served under the warlord Oda Nobunaga in 16th-century Japan. Flying Lotus served as an executive producer on the show and helped craft the story, and he also wrote and recorded an original score using synths and traditional Japanese instruments. Stream the full soundtrack, which features guest appearances from Thundercat, Denzel Curry, and Niki Randa, below.
