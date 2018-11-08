Flying Lotus Scoring New Netflix Anime Starring Lakeith Stanfield

Flying Lotus is executive producing and composing the score for Netflix’s upcoming anime series Yasuke, Deadline reports. The show, one of five new anime titles announced by Netflix today, will be created, directed, and executive produced by LeSean Thomas (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, The Legend Of Korra) in conjunction with the Japanese animation studio MAPPA.

Yasuke will star Atlanta/Sorry To Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield as the voice of the titular protagonist, based loosely on the historical samurai of African origin who served under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga in the late 16th century. According to Deadline, the show is set in “a war-torn Japan of mechs and magic” and will follow “a retired ronin who must take up his sword when he is charged with the task of transporting a mysterious child who dark forces want to eliminate.”