Watch The Trailer For Flying Lotus-Scored Anime Series Yasuke
Flying Lotus did the score for the upcoming Netflix anime series Yasuke. He’s also an executive producer on the show and helped out with crafting the story alongside its creator LeSean Thomas. It’s about the real-life African samurai Yasuke, who is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield in the show, and also adds magic and machines into the mix. The project was first announced back in 2018. It will debut on Netflix on 4/29. The first trailer for the show has just been released, and you can watch it below.