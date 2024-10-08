A couple of months ago, Flying Lotus shared his synth-funk single “Garmonbozia,” which was his first track in a few years and which featured his own singing. Yesterday, FlyLo celebrated his 41st birthday and the 10th anniversary of his album You’re Dead! Now, FlyLo’s got another new single, and it’s a further departure from what he’s done in the past.

Much like “Garmonbozia,” the new Flying Lotus track “Ingo Swann” is more straightforward and accessible than a lot of the way-out material in his back catalog. “Ingo Swann” is a house track, more or less, with a lot of squelchy keyboard action. You could actually dance to this one. Listen below.

“Ingo Swann” is out now on Warp.