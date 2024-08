Flying Lotus is back today with his first new song since 2022. “Garmonbozia” (a Twin Peaks reference) marks a change of pace for Steven Ellison in that it features his own singing. He has rapped on his own tracks before when slipping into his Captain Murphy guise, but I don’t think we’ve heard him croon like this before. Against a woozy synth-funk backdrop like this one, it gives off Childish Gambino vibes. Make of that what you will as you listen below.