Another Pharrell Lego Movie Premiere Disrupted By Animal Rights Protesters

Pharrell Williams is the subject of a new Lego-animated documentary called Piece By Piece. He attended its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, and a PETA protester interrupted a post-screening Q&A session. Last night, protesters crashed another Piece By Piece premiere in London, Variety reports.

The protesters in both incidents represented PETA. No animals were harmed in the making of Piece By Piece as far as we know, but Pharrell is also the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, who use exotic animal skin in some of their products. Multiple protesters at the London premiere had to be escorted out, as Pharrell addressed the crowd: “God bless you. Rome wasn’t built in a day. And the changes that they seek don’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of planning. We are working on those things,” which sounds a lot like the same statement he gave at TIFF.

A UK rep for PETA told Variety: “While Pharrell’s life story is told in this navel-gazing film, animals are confined in filth on farms before their heads are bashed in and their skin is ripped off while they’re still conscious — all so pieces of their bodies can be made into Louis Vuitton’s fleeting fashion pieces.”

See a clip below.