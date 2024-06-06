Earlier this year, Pharrell announced plans for a very strange new movie: Piece By Piece, in which he’ll tell his own life story through the medium of cartoon Legos. It’s one of several new Pharrell-produced films in the works; there’s also a Michel Gondry musical about his childhood in Virginia Beach. Pharrell has accomplished a great many things in his career, but this Piece By Piece thing seemed extremely far-fetched. The film simply seemed like something that could not possibly exist. But it does exist, and you can watch the trailer right now.

Pharrell made Piece By Piece with director Morgan Neville, who’s made documentaries like 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The Lego version of Neville actually appears in the trailer, expressing his own bafflement at the idea of a Pharrell Lego movie. We also see things like a Lego restaging of the “Happy” video and a Lego representation of Pharrell’s synesthesia. I have to be honest: This thing doesn’t seem any more real now than it did before I saw the trailer.

Piece By Piece will apparently include new Pharrell music, and it’ll also have a whole lot of extremely famous artists — Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes — playing Lego versions of themselves. (Lego NORE also appears in the trailer, helpfully wearing a hat with his own name on it.) Watch this incredibly strange thing below.

Piece By Piece arrives in theaters 10/11. The movie business is saved!